Former State Senator Brenda Gilmore

NASHVILLE, TN — Councilwoman At-Large and Mayoral candidate, Sharon Hurt, is proud to announce an endorsement from Brenda Gilmore, former Nashville State Senator, State Representative and Council Member, and Brenda Wynn, the Davidson County Clerk.

“I’m proud to announce the endorsements of Brenda Gilmore and Brenda Wynn as our campaign continues to build momentum in every neighborhood. Brenda Gilmore has served Nashville ably in the State Senate and has been crucial to keeping Nashville a city for all, ” Hurt says. “Brenda Wynn has served our community with steadfast leadership, and it’s been an honor to serve the people of Davidson County at-large alongside her,” continues Hurt.

Below is former State Senator Gilmore’s full quote on Hurt. Brenda Wynn Davidson County Clerk

“Sharon Hurt is a powerful voice in this city. She is a proven leader. She will fight to ensure that every neighborhood and community has a quality school. She understands the importance of affordable housing and fair pay for every family. That’s why we need Sharon Hurt as the next mayor of Nashville. Sharon will be a voice for everyone!”

Clerk Wynn’s full quote is as follows.

“I support Sharon Hurt for mayor. I have known her for over 30 years, she was then, is now, and will always be one with a courageous heart and tough mind. She is a committed, loyal and proven leader with extensive service to the Nashville community at large and will lift ALL Nashvillians.”