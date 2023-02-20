Nashville – On Thursday, February 16, Nashville at-large councilwoman Sharon Hurt hosted a rally kick-off event for her campaign for mayor of Nashville. Over 150 people showed up to the event, raising over $80,000 to support Sharon’s vision to fulfill Nashville’s promise for all.



“I am running for mayor of Nashville to restore hope and prosperity to every forgotten block of our city,” Hurt said.



Hurt continued, “It is time to restore Nashville’s promise. To fight for an economy that works just as hard for the janitor as it does for the CEO. To build a city that cares for the poorest city block as much as it does for Broadway.”



Sharon Hurt has been elected at-large councilwoman twice. In her 2019 re-election, she was the top vote-getter in the council. In addition to her public service, Hurt serves as Executive Director for Street Works, a nonprofit that cares for those impacted by HIV and AIDS.