Shelby County, Tenn. – In May of 2022, Shelby County Trustee Regina Morrison Newman was named West Tennessee Trustee of the Year at the Tennessee County Trustees Association (TCTA) Conference.

The 2022 TCTA Conference was held in Obion County, Tennessee, and hosted by TCTA President Marci Floyd, Weakley County Trustee. The TCTA is made up of all 95 counties in the state. This yearly event is five days long and includes business and committee meetings, continuing education sessions and more.

Annually, the Trustees in attendance select a Trustee of the Year for the West, Middle, and East Grand Divisions. Newman was selected by her West Tennessee Trustee peers as the West Tennessee Trustee of the Year. “I cannot think of a more deserving honor for the admirable service Trustee Newman has provided to our local and statewide community. She is a leader and mentor who strives to continually serve well” said Marci Floyd, TCTA President.

Newman currently serves as the West Tennessee Trustee Association (WTTA) President, the sponsor of the Greater Memphis Financial Empowerment Center, a long-time board member of the April 4th Foundation, and her office recently set a new record collection rate for property taxes, and delinquent taxes owed to Shelby County are at their lowest point in at least 20 years.

Newman was elected Shelby County Trustee in August 2018. This year, she is the Democratic nominee for re-election following an unopposed primary. The State Primary & County General Election will take place on August 4, 2022 with early voting beginning on July 15th.