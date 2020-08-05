Sister Cities of Nashville Hosts an Evening of Peace with Japanese Sister City of Kamakura

Bell ringing to commemorate 75th anniversary of atomic bombs

Nashville, Tenn. – Sister Cities of Nashville presents an evening of bell ringing to commemorate the 75th anniversary since the dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The bell ringing will take place on Wed., Aug. 5th at 6:15 pm (CDT) at private homes, organizations, and institutions including St. George’s Episcopal Church on Harding Pike. It is a gesture of peace and friendship toward Nashville’s Japanese Sister City of Kamakura. Due to COVID-19, there will be no formal ceremony or gathering.

Additionally, Nashville Mayor John Cooper has issued a proclamation declaring Aug. 5th – 12th as Nashville-Kamakura Peace Week, urging people in both cities to commemorate the occasion by participating in a bell ringing ceremony, either individually at home, virtually, or in some safe public area while observing all public health orders and advisories.

“In the spirit of citizen diplomacy, we encourage organizations and individuals across the city to ring bells at this designated time,” said Sarah Lingo, SCN Executive Director. “We hope people from all across the city will participate in or be able to hear this peaceful gesture.”

Communities and individuals can choose to participate in the simultaneous bell-ringing or can create their own ceremony at 6:15 pm (CDT) on Aug. 5th, or at 9:01 pm (CDT) on Aug. 8th to coincide with the actual times and dates the atomic bombs fell on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, respectively. Further information and helpful materials are available at https://sistercities.org/2020/07/15/u-s-japan-sister-cities-bell-ringing-75-years-of-peace-since-hiroshima-nagasaki/.

About Sister Cities of Nashville

Founded in 1990, Sister Cities of Nashville (SCN) maintains relationships with nine Sister Cities from across the globe, and is a volunteer organization that connects Nashvillians with friends around the world through exchanges, cultural programs, and partnerships. Participants in sister city programs develop lifelong friendships that provide prosperity and peace through person-to-person “citizen diplomacy.”

For more information about Nashville’s nine Sister Cities, or to find out how to become involved in Sister Cities of Nashville’s events, student exchanges, adult exchanges, virtual exchanges or other opportunities, please visit www.scnashville.org or email us at [email protected].