MEMPHIS, TN—The FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, graduated 235 law enforcement officers, including six from Tennessee:

Lieutenant Brent Anderson, Cookeville Police Department

Lieutenant Albert Bonner, Memphis Police Department

Deputy Chief Ty Burdine, Clarksville Police Department

Captain Robert Evans, Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Lieutenant Michael Foster, Spring Hill Police Department

Captain Jerome Halbert, Chattanooga Police Department

These officers were among the men and women from 49 states and the District of Columbia who completed the 10 weeks of training and became the 283rd class to graduate. The class also included members of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, 5 military organizations, and 5 federal civilian organizations.

The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities. The 10-week program—which provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science—serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.

The FBI Memphis Field Office and the FBI Knoxville Field Office congratulate the six members of the law enforcement community in Tennessee for completing this comprehensive training.

A total of 53,673 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.