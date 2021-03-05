Slim & Husky’s Makes History as it Becomes First Black-owned Restaurant on Broadway

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Slim + Husky’s Pizza Beeria has opened its eighth location along Music City’s most popular thoroughfare. On Thursday, March 4 Nashville-based Slim + Husky’s Pizza Beeria celebrated the grand opening of its location, at 5056 Broadway Place. As one of the featured restaurants in downtown’s new Fifth + Broadway development, Slim + Husky’s is the first Black owned restaurant to open on Broadway.

Tourists and local residents are invited to visit the Broadway location to enjoy an array of signature and custom-built artisan pizzas, made to order salads and cinnamon rolls, all staples of the Slim + Husky’s brand. Craft cocktails (on tap), frozen alcoholic specialties and local beers will be offered within the coming weeks. In addition to enjoying Slim + Husky’s award-winning pizza, customers can listen to live performances by local musicians and peruse artwork showcased by Tennessee artists DoughJoe, Bexclusives, Trigger, Gallery Symf, X Payne, LeXander Bryant, YOuNique, Walter Louis Smith II and Santiago Ortiz-Piazuelo.

Co-founders Clint Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed, construct each Slim + Husky’s location with community top of mind. Locally owned minority firms Harold Thompson Architects, Inc., and Donna Gilliam Interiors contributed to the restaurant’s architecture and interior design. C3 Construction Services and Mesa Commercial Furniture were also instrumental in the restaurant’s build out. Additionally, the co-founders are excited to partner with Tennessee Titans’ own Kenny Vaccaro, who joins the Slim + Husky’s team as an investor in the Fifth + Broadway location. Vacarro’s commitment to community and young entrepreneur spirit makes him a great fit as a new member of the Slim + Husky’s team.

To celebrate the grand opening and the trio’s commitment to public education, Slim + Husky’s will offer Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) teachers and administrators 50% off of one (1) signature or custom-built pizza of their choice, Thursday, March 4 – Sunday, March 7. Proof of MNPS ID is strictly required. (Fifth + Broadway location only).

In keeping with the Metro Public Health Department’s COVID-19 mandates, Slim + Husky’s hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday (11:00 AM – 10:00 PM) and Friday-Saturday (11:00 AM – 11:00 PM). The restaurant plans to extend its late-night hours in the near future. Customers and staff will be required to wear masks (except when actively eating or drinking) and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In addition to dine-in and carry-out, delivery options are available through Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash. Slim + Husky’s encourages all customers to order carry-out through the Slim + Husky’s mobile app or www.slimandhuskys.com

Founded in 2017, Slim + Husky’s Pizza Beeria is a fast casual, gourmet pizza joint serving up artisan pizzas and unique cinnamon rolls made with locally sourced ingredients. It’s a hip hop-inspired spot founded by three Nashville natives who aim to invigorate less touched areas of the community through employment opportunities and accessible dining experiences, including locally brewed craft beer and innovative pizza creations.

Ranked #5 on The Daily Meal's 101 Best Pizzas in America (2020) and named winner of GMA's National Cheese Pizza Day cookoff (2019), Slim + Husky's Pizza Beeria offers build your own pizzas, custom drizzles, catering, carry-out and delivery services through third party vendors as well as nationwide shipping at www.slimandhuskys.com. Slim + Husky's restaurants are located in Nashville, Atlanta, Sacramento and Memphis.