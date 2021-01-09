Small Business Administration Invites TN Business Owners to 2021 Business Development Academy

Nashville, TN — SBA Tennessee District kicked off the 2021 service year by opening applications to the first cohort of their Business Development Academy. As a result of many conversations and consultations with small business owners during the pandemic, Tennessee District Office developed the Business Development Academy to ensure that small business owners would Get Ready, Be Ready, and Stay Ready now more than ever. SBA’s vision will bridge the gap for small business owners building and operating without a solid foundation while trying to pursue federal government contact opportunities. All qualified applicants should apply online at https://sbabdacohorta. eventbrite.com.

“Our team continues to field calls from all over the state from small business owners needing help with the basics or those who have missed a step in building their businesses for the future” said Latanya Channel, SBA State Director of Tennessee.

All small business owners accepted will receive hands-on assistance and training relative to laying a foundation for a successful pathway towards business growth. Business owners will hear from industry experts in the fields of accounting, lending, legal, and federal government contracting. The first tract of the cohort will begin January 19th and all sessions will take place virtually one day a week from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This cohort is a statewide initiative open to small business owners residing in and legally organized in Tennessee. All small business owners selected must be the majority owner and control the business, been in business operation for less than 3 years, and have revenues between $25K and $500K.

For more information contact Kena Dixon, Business Opportunity Specialist at [email protected].