NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Small World Yoga (SWY), a nonprofit organization with the mission of connecting people and creating community through yoga, is celebrating its new studio location, 1119 12th Ave. South, with a grand opening celebration.

This free, family-friendly event will bring together the Small World Yoga community for a night of practice and celebration of the new studio location. Guests will enjoy music, food, drinks and one another’s company. There will be vendors with complimentary samples, treats and giveaways. No RSVP required.

What: Small World Yoga Grand Opening Celebration

Who: Small World Yoga, SWY friends and open to the public

Where: 1119 12th Ave. South

Nashville, TN 37203

When: Thursday, Sept. 15

5:30–7:30 p.m.

In honor of the celebration, all classes will be free on Thursday, Sept. 15. The 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. classes will be canceled to accommodate the grand opening.