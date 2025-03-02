Soul Singer Angie Stone Dies at 63 in Vehicle Accident

Angie Stone, the renowned soul and R&B artist known for songs like No More Rain (In This Cloud) and Wish I Didn’t Miss You, passed away Saturday morning following a vehicle accident, according to her longtime publicist, Yvonne Forbes. She was 63.

The incident occurred while Stone was traveling from Mobile, Alabama, to Atlanta, Georgia, in a Sprinter van along with nine others after performing on Friday night. Information about other individuals involved in the crash has not yet been released.

“Angie Stone’s voice and spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those she inspired,” her representative shared in a statement. Plans for memorial services will be announced by her family at a later time.

A Pioneering Career in Music

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, Stone’s music career spanned more than four decades. She first gained recognition in the late 1970s as a member of The Sequence, an influential female rap group known for their hit Funk You Up. Transitioning into neo-soul and R&B, she launched a successful solo career with albums such as Black Diamond in 1999 and Mahogany Soul in 2001.

Stone earned three Grammy nominations throughout her career. Her first nod came for More Than a Woman, a track from Mahogany Soul, in the category of Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. In 2004, her song U-Haul from the album Stone Love was nominated for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. Her final Grammy nomination came in 2007 for Baby, featured on her fourth album The Art of Love & War.

Work in Film and Television

In addition to her music, Stone had a presence in television and film, with over 40 acting credits. She appeared in popular productions such as the sitcom Moesha, the comedy The Hot Chick, and the films Scary Movie V and Ride Along. Her most recent acting project, Abused, was in post-production at the time of her passing.

Reflecting on Her Legacy

A few weeks before her death, Stone reflected on her decades in the industry and her future aspirations in a social media post.

“I’ve been in the game for 50 years. My first solo album is 25 years old. I’ve put in a lot of work over the years,” she shared. “God gave me this gift and I have shared it with the world. Even at this point, I am asking my creator what is next because I have so much more to give.”

Family and Loved Ones

Stone is survived by her son, Michael D’Angelo Archer II, whom she shared with singer D’Angelo. Known by his stage name Swayvo Twain, Michael has followed in his parents’ footsteps as a recording artist.