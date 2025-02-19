Southwest Tennessee Community College and LeMoyne-Owen College Sign Memorandum of Understandin

A significant milestone has been reached in the commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for students. Southwest Tennessee Community College and LeMoyne-Owen College (LOC) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the beginning of a transformative partnership.

Southwest President Dr. Tracy D. Hall and LOC President Dr. Christopher B. Davis signed the agreement on Jan. 23 during a ceremony on Southwest’s Macon Cove campus. The collaboration between the two colleges is designed to provide students with seamless pathways to higher education and career success. By working together, both institutions aim to create a more integrated and supportive academic environment.

“This Memorandum of Understanding is more than a document. It is a bridge to opportunity—a tangible commitment to our students, our institutions, and our shared vision for educational excellence,” Hall said. “This partnership ensures that the credits earned, the knowledge gained, and the skills developed here at Southwest will serve as a strong foundation for success at LeMoyne-Owen College and beyond.”

Southwest students who complete an associate degree in arts, science, or a Transfer Pathway with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher are guaranteed junior-level admission at LOC. Dual enrollment students who earn an associate degree are also eligible. LOC will accept up to 60 credits, including general education, electives, and major requirements, provided the grades are “C” or higher. Students with 30 transferable credits but without an associate degree can also qualify if they meet the requirements.

To support students, LOC will offer pre-transfer advising, faculty mentoring, and orientations. Additionally, transfer students can receive scholarships ranging from $1,500 to $3,000, with further financial aid available through programs like Tennessee Reconnect, Tennessee Hope, and Tennessee Promise. These scholarships aim to reduce financial barriers for Southwest graduates and are available to students with an associate degree.

Bringing the two institutions together was done in part by Southwest’s Business and Legal Studies Department Head Derrick Wheatley. He is an alum of both Southwest and LOC, where he spent the first years of his learning trying to navigate through the system and understand how to make the connection between the two colleges.

“Students want a clear pathway,” he said. “This partnership’s engagement speaks volumes to make sure that students have a path to a four-year degree.”

LOC is one of seven historically black colleges/universities (HBCU) in Tennessee and the only HBCU in Memphis. Davis said the partnership with Southwest, which is a predominately black institution (PBI), re-enforces higher education’s commitment to “creating a brighter, more equitable future to keep our best and brightest in the city.”