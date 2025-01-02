Special Collections Room Dedicated at American Baptist College

Memorabilia and artifacts that showcase the remarkable life and career of Rev. Dr. Julius Scruggs were the first items displayed in the Special Collections Room of the Susie McClure Library at American Baptist College. As part of the College’s Centennial Celebration, a special program was held in November to formally dedicate the Special Collections Room.

“Dr. Julius Scruggs’ life is a testament, showing us how a single person can positively impact the world around us and inspire us all,” said ABC President Forrest Harris, Sr. Scruggs, an ABC alumnus who passed away in May 2024, was a former president of the National Baptist Convention, USA, and served on the Board of Trustees of American Baptist College for more than 40 years. He was the pastor emeritus of First Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville, Ala., retiring in 2019 after 42 years as pastor.

Members of the Scruggs family, including his wife, Mrs. Josephine Scruggs, daughter Jennifer Scruggs, and son, Rev. Marty Tipton, along with other family members and friends, were in attendance to help celebrate his life and his commitment to his alma mater. Following the program, a special tea was held in honor of Mrs. Josephine Scruggs. “I’m so elated about this special way my husband’s alma mater is honoring him to continue his legacy for years to come,” said Mrs. Scruggs.

The dedication was a heartfelt event for the Scruggs family and helped to showcase the lifelong work of a gentle warrior. It was sponsored by Regions Bank, Ingram Content Group Library Services, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, the Sunday School Publishing Board, and the Tennessee Tribune. Members of the Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes served as special hostesses and greeters for the special event. Others in attendance were ABC administrators, faculty, students, and friends of the College.

For more information about the Special Collections Dedication or the Library, please contact the ABC Library through the general website at abcnash.edu.