By Adriana Rezal

While the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus throughout the U.S. has begun to slow, regions with large populations unvaccinated against COVID-19 continue to be hit the hardest.

Data from USAFacts shows that as of Nov. 23, all states have now partially vaccinated at least 50% of their population, while in some states over 80% of their population have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The data also shows that 40 states and the District of Columbia have a fully vaccinated population of 50% or more.These are the 10 states with the lowest partial vaccination rates in the country, according to the most recent data:

Idaho (50.43%)

Wyoming (53.17%)

Mississippi (53.59%)

West Virginia (53.82%)

Louisiana (55.17%)

Indiana (55.42%)

Alabama (56.08%)

Tennessee (56.42%)

North Dakota (57.44%)

Ohio (57.90%)

Seven-day average cases nationwide have been dropping since September after a sharp increase in cases and deaths over the summer as the delta variant spread. States that have vaccination rates lower than the national average often have higher COVID-19 case rates.

County-level data shows that vaccination rates within states can vary significantly. Daily updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide a look into full and partial vaccination rates at the county level.

Around 70% of people in the U.S. have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, and 60% of the population is fully vaccinated.