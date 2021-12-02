All states have partially vaccinated at least 50% of their population.

By Adriana Rezal 

While the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus throughout the U.S. has begun to slow, regions with large populations unvaccinated against COVID-19 continue to be hit the hardest.

Data from USAFacts shows that as of Nov. 23, all states have now partially vaccinated at least 50% of their population, while in some states over 80% of their population have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The data also shows that 40 states and the District of Columbia have a fully vaccinated population of 50% or more.These are the 10 states with the lowest partial vaccination rates in the country, according to the most recent data:

Idaho (50.43%)

Wyoming (53.17%)

Mississippi (53.59%)

West Virginia (53.82%)

Louisiana (55.17%)

Indiana (55.42%)

Alabama (56.08%)

Tennessee (56.42%)

North Dakota (57.44%)

Ohio (57.90%)

Seven-day average cases nationwide have been dropping since September after a sharp increase in cases and deaths over the summer as the delta variant spread. States that have vaccination rates lower than the national average often have higher COVID-19 case rates.

County-level data shows that vaccination rates within states can vary significantly. Daily updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide a look into full and partial vaccination rates at the county level.

Around 70% of people in the U.S. have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, and 60% of the population is fully vaccinated.