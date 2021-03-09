Student Debt is Killing Millennial Dreams

NASHVILLE, TN – President Biden has just barely put his toes in the water when it comes to cancelling $1.6 trillion dollars of student debt. He’s okay with forgiving borrowers up to $10,000 in unpaid loans. That’s welcome news for people who only owe that much. But it’s too little for Black and Latino borrowers who most need debt relief.

“You basically have an entire generation saddled with debt,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (CA, 17th District).

Khanna hopes President Biden will eventually come around to using his executive power to do some real good.

“American who are making less than $125,000 a year, we need to forgive those loans and we have the capacity to forgive those loans. The president has the power,” Khanna said last week.

Black and Latino students make up a disproportionate share of students with large debt balances. Of every 100 college students 29 are Black or Latino. Twelve years after they start college, of every hundred borrowers who owe $50,000 or more, 37 are Black or Latino. The disparity is not the difference (8) but the division of the difference by the number of minority students (29)=28%.

Three quarter of loans owed by borrowers living in Black communities now exceed their original balance, according to the Jain Family Institute. The Student Borrower Protection Center found communities of color are struggling under the weight of student debt. In cities across the country, they found the highest default rates in minority neighborhoods.

These disparities are caused by a number of things. For example, parents of minority students have less wealth to contribute towards their children’s education.

White students average about $11,679; Black students just $4,217, according to a National Postsecondary Student Aid study in 2018.

If your parents aren’t rich that is a disadvantage but you will get more federal aid if you fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). And if you didn’t win a full scholarship to Harvard, you are not alone. You can get grants (and loans) to many good public and private colleges. You can get federal loans and private loans to pay for higher education.

So why worry? Because there is a whole industry, two actually, geared to exploiting poor people who want to better themselves by getting a good education and afterwards, a good job.

For-profit colleges steer students towards private bank loans to pay for tuition.

Sometimes they are worth the investment. Oftentimes, they are not. An example of a sham for-profit college was Trump University, which opened in 2005, operated for five years without a license, and closed down in 2010. Just after his inauguration in 2016, Trump settled for $25 million to be done with a big lawsuit and the money went to the students he had defrauded.

An example of a sketchy lender is Sallie Mae, once a government agency that serviced federal education loans. In 1997 it went private; it still is the country’s largest originator of federally insured student loans. But it also services student loans. In other words, it’s a debt collector, too. A Sallie Mae spin-off, Navient, tricked student borrowers into taking loans that never should have been offered in the first place. Attorneys General in Illinois and Washington, and 27 other states, filed suit in 2017.

“Sallie Mae used private subprime loans — some of which it expected to default at rates as high as 92 percent — as a tool to build its business relationships with colleges and universities across the country.” (Source: New York Times, April 9, 2017)

If you’re poor, finding out what you need to know to finance a college education is like having to know how to spell a word before you can look it up in the dictionary to find out how to spell it. Housing and Economic Rights Advocates (HERA) has a lot of useful information about how to finance a college education, what resources are available, and what scams to look out for.

HERA says for-profit colleges target communities of color, loading borrowers with unaffordable debt for often worthless degrees.

HERA is a not-for-profit legal services organization dedicated to economic justice. For additional information or to request assistance contact them at [email protected] or (510) 271-8443 ext. 300.

To read about two college students who took out predatory loans to pay for their education and later regretted it, go to www.tntribune.com

This story was brought to you by the Blue Cross Foundation of California and Ethnic Media Services.