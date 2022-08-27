By Cynthia A. Bond Hopson, Ph.D.

I’m happy to report that I finished paying my student loans before I

started drawing Social Security benefits, but barely. I didn’t borrow

much—about $5,000, but when I graduated, I didn’t make much—my first

teaching job paid $17,000. Even adjusted for inflation, it’s still not much.



My husband had loans too and I thought we’d never get through paying

them, but we did. We were careful not to borrow heavily for graduate school

but a recent conversation with my primary care doctor literally made me sick.

She said her $270,000 in student loan debt was sucking the life out of

her and she might have to do/take on something else. This troubled me

deeply because she hugs me when I arrive instead of standing in the door and

doing diagnosis from there. She’s thorough almost to a fault, and she treats me

like a person, not a statistic. Losing her would be devastating.

Sadly, she’s not the only one grappling with these crippling numbers.

Some borrowers owe what seems like the national debt and it’s affecting all

kinds of life decisions—buying a home, the kind of job you can afford, when to

get married—everything—so President Biden’s efforts to help borrowers is a

welcome relief—no matter what the critics say.

I would’ve loved a no-interest loan. I’d still probably be doing a lil holy

dance if somebody announced at my commencement that all my student debt

was erased as a few select graduates experienced during the pandemic, but

that didn’t happen either. I paid until I received the Paid In Full stamp on that

long-forgotten paperwork.

Critics are concerned that this relief will increase inflation—folks

smarter than I am have tried to craft a fair and equitable system to help those

who need it most. African Americans and Hispanics tend to earn less, owe

more, and suffer because of it, but my position is let’s start with this relief and

keep working to fix/improve the system.

Start first with no-interest loans since that is a major problem, and we

must keep working to make pay more fair and equitable. If I work beside

someone and because I am an African American woman, I make less,

something’s wrong with this picture.

According to a www.cnbc.com gender

gap poll in May 2022, women are still paid 83 cents for every dollar men earn.

As Women’s Equality Day passed this past week, I rejoiced but decided

to keep beating this drum: equal pay for equal work must be the norm, not the

exception, today and every day afterwards.

While I’m always looking for a reason to celebrate, and any excuse will

do, we have to ponder why we still need Women’s Equality Day, or Be Kind to

Humankind, National Wellness or Happiness Happens designations during

August. I suspect these and others we recognize throughout the year are to

simply remind us that all is not perfect, and we must pay attention if the world

is to get better.

Be Kind to Humankind goes without saying but I’m saying it: be kinder

than you have to be, lend a hand, smile, help–if we put our hands and hearts

together, everybody wins.

This year the wellness piece is more important than ever. We’re taking

more medicine, carrying more weight, getting less exercise, eating fewer fruits

and vegetables—in too many instances, we have thrown caution to the wind

and we’re letting it all hang out. Like with the loan forgiveness, today is a new

beginning–let’s be kinder, eat healthier, be well on purpose, and go forth

triumphant.

Cynthia A. Bond Hopson, Ph.D.,is a higher ed executive, best-selling author, and podcast host. She lives in Cordova, TN with her husband, Roger. Follow her at www.drbondhopson.com