Student Receives Surprise $60K College Scholarship

Soraya Mejia Rosales, who is a first generation college student, was selected to be in the KIPP Ruth and Norman Rales Scholars Program. In addition to financial support, Rosales will receive 1:1 mentorship, training around financial literacy and budget planning, and networking opportunities.

Rosales is a senior at KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School, and is one of 62 students selected nationwide to become a Rales Scholar. Soraya is a Legacy Leader for the first Hispanic Organization Promoting Education (HoPe) high school chapter in Tennessee. After receiving extensive leadership development training, she became the President of her HoPe chapter. As part of HoPe’s events, she regularly hosted at least one monthly community service event, and would often host widespread trash clean-up events or would volunteer at a local food hall. Through HoPe, she was able to lead and contribute to the establishment of a welcoming environment for the Hispanic community at her school, while also aiding her local area through acts of service.

Rosales is one of 62 students selected nationwide who in addition to financial support will receive the following:

Internship placement: Scholars will work with the Rales Scholars Program team to identify meaningful internship opportunities and receive support in finalizing internship placement.

Alumni mentorship and connection: Rales Scholars will engage in the broader alumni network (over 55,000 and growing) and be mentored by and connected to older alumni.

Leadership Weekend: All scholars will attend an annual leadership summit in the summer, which will foster connections across the Rales Scholars community and develop scholars into agents of change across the country.

Financial Literacy: Scholars will receive training on personal finance planning and budgeting.

Resource Library: Access to resume and cover letter templates as well as mock interview resources.