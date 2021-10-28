NASHVILLE, TN — Marie Sueing is the Senior Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation (NCVC). In this role, her efforts includes increasing convention and tourism sales for the city and enhancing community relations and perception by promoting Nashville’s diverse offerings through product development and events.

A Brooklyn, NY, native, Marie in 1986 enrolled in Atlanta’s famous Spellman college. A historically Black college and a global leader in the education of women of African descent, dedicated to academic excellence and the intellectual, creative, ethical and leadership development of its students.

In her service to communities, she has served in a variety of hospitality roles for over thirty years in Atlanta, Memphis and Nashville. Prior to joining the NCVC in 2006, she gained invaluable industry experience in hotel sales and operations with Marriott International, Gaylord Opryland, and Starwood Hotels Worldwide, respectively.

Marie is a member of the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals and serves on the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force for Destinations International. She is a life member of the Nashville Chapter of the Links, Incorporated and the Native American Indian Association. Her board service includes the National Museum of African American Music, the Nashville Children’s Theatre, the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and From the Heart International Education Foundation.

She is the 2020 recipient of The Dr. Evelyn Fancher Community Service Award presented by the Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes, Inc., the Apex Award for Distinguished Service presented by Black Meetings and Tourism Magazine, Nashville Business Journal’s Women of Influence Award, and was a member of a coalition who received the Events Industry Council Social Impact Award.

Her efforts has also led to the creation of the inaugural NCVC Diversity Council to strengthen the organization’s existing diversity efforts and to promote and develop new initiatives that further highlight Nashville’s cultural offerings to visitors and locals alike. She was a consultant for the Colour of Music Symphony and each year an advisor for the internationally known Jubilee Singers concerts including this years 150th Anniversary.

Marie’s commitment is giving service to diversity by soliciting more events of Color for the Nashville community.