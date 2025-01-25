Target latest company to roll back DEI programs

Story by Cheyanne M. Daniels

Target has announced it is rolling back its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, becoming the latest corporation to do so following President Trump’s election.

In a memo sent to employees Friday by Kiera Fernandez, Target’s chief community impact and equity officer, the retailer announced it would end its three-year DEI goals, as well as its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) initiatives. The company had already planned to end the REACH initiatives this year, the memo added.

“Many years of data, insights, listening and learning have been shaping this next chapter in our strategy,” Fernandez wrote in the memo, which Target shared with the public. “And as a retailer that serves millions of consumers every day, we understand the importance of staying in step with the evolving external landscape, now and in the future.”

The company is also ending a program that focused on carrying more products from Black- and minority-owned businesses. The program was created in the aftermath of the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

Target will also no longer participate in national diversity surveys, including the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, which measures corporate policies, practices and benefits as they apply to LGBTQ employees.

The retail giant will also amend some of its language, changing its “Supplier Diversity” team to “Supplier Engagement.”

“We remain focused on driving our business by creating a sense of belonging for our team, guests and communities through a commitment to inclusion,” Target’s memo said. “Belonging for all is an essential part of our team and culture, helping fuel consumer relevance and business results.”

Target operates nearly 2,000 stores around the country and employs more than 400,000 people, according to The Associated Press.

The move comes just days after Trump signed an executive order for all DEI programs in the federal government to end.

Several corporate conglomerates have already ended their DEI initiatives, including fellow superstore Walmart, McDonald’s and Tractor Supply Co.

The 2023 Supreme Court decision to end affirmative action in higher education has spurred conservative activities across the nation to disband DEI policies in the workforce as well.

However, some major brands have buckled down on their DEI commitments.

On Thursday, Costco shareholders rejected efforts to stifle the wholesale club’s DEI practices. Apple’s board and the CEO of JPMorgan bank have also indicated they will maintain their companies’ DEI policies.

