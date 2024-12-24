TDOE Announces 2024-25 Tennessee Principal, Supervisor of the Year

District and School Leaders Receive Highest Statewide Recognition

NASHVILLE, TN—This evening at the annual Excellence in Education celebration, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the 2024-25 Principal of the Year and Supervisor of the Year, along with the two 2024-25 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) state finalists.

“I am thrilled to honor these remarkable school leaders with the 2024-25 Principal and Supervisor of the Year awards,” said Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds. “These individuals have played key roles in the success of their teachers and students, and I am proud to have them representing Tennessee.”

Kelley Harrell, principal of John Adams Elementary School in Kingsport City Schools, was selected as the 2024-25 Tennessee Principal of the Year. Kelley is committed to developing teachers by providing ongoing professional development, personalized coaching, and leadership opportunities. Her goal is to inspire educators to reach their highest potential and enhance the educational experience for all students.

“Over the past year, it has been an honor to serve as Tennessee’s Principal of the Year, and I am excited for Principal Harrell to receive this well-deserved recognition,” said Tina Francis, 2023-24 Tennessee Principal of the Year. “Due to her strong leadership and commitment to her students, teachers, and staff, this honor is a representation of her hard work and dedication to her school.”

Cathy Pressnell, coordinator of reading for grades 3-6 in Murfreesboro City Schools, was selected as the 2024-25 Tennessee Supervisor of the Year. Cathy has created literacy plans that have directly improved classroom work and positively impacted student learning. She is a dedicated leader who encourages teacher development to ensure every student can successfully read and flourish in and outside of the classroom.

“Congratulations on being named 2024-25 TN Supervisor of the Year,” said Arlette Robinson, 2023-24 Supervisor of the Year. “Your dedication, leadership, and unwavering educational commitment have set you apart. This recognition is a testament to your hard work and your positive impact on education. We are proud to celebrate your achievements.”

During the celebration, the department also recognized Principal and Supervisor finalists for the three Tennessee grand divisions.

Christie Amburn, principal of Loudon Elementary School in Loudon County Schools, was named the East Grand Division Principal of the Year. Tera Brooks, principal of Prescott South Middle School in Putnam County Schools, was named the Middle Grand Division winner. Sharonda Rose, principal of Rivercrest Elementary School in Bartlett City Schools, was named the West Grand Division winner.

Dana Yost, director of federal projects and media supervisor in Bradley County Schools, was named the East Grand Division Supervisor of the Year. Mick Shuran, director of federal programs and instruction in Manchester City Schools, was named the Middle Grand Division winner. Leighann Horne, director of special education in McKenzie Special School District, was named the West Grand Division winner.

Additionally, the department announced the 2024-25 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) state finalists—Teresa Lawson, a parent liaison in Hamblen County Schools, and Tina McCracken, a secretary in Bradley County Schools—who will go on to compete against state finalists from across the country for the National RISE Award.

For information about the 2024-25 Tennessee Principal and Supervisor of the Year finalists, click here. For more information on the Tennessee Principal of the Year award, the Tennessee Supervisor of the Year award, and the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) award, click here.

For Tennessee Department of Education media inquiries, email Edu.MediaInquiries@tn.gov.