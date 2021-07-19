Tennessee AFL-CIO Hosting “Pass the PRO Act” Rally at Senator Hagerty and Senator Blackburn’s Nashville Offices

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – On Tuesday, July 20th, working families will gather outside the Nashville offices of Senator Bill Hagerty and Senator Marsha Blackburn for an in-person rally in order to urge them to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, a sweeping labor rights bill that will reform our woefully inadequate labor laws and empower workers to exercise their freedom to organize and bargain. This rally will be held in conjunction with the AFL-CIO’s nationwide PRO Act week of action, spotlighting in-person rallies at the offices of all 100 U.S. Senators from July 17th-July 25th. Members and leaders from several Middle Tennessee unions will discuss why passing the PRO Act is critical in ensuring that the economy works for working families and explain how our state’s elected officials have continued to carter to corporate special interest groups while leaving workers behind. Event Information WHAT: Pass the PRO Act Rally WHEN: Tuesday, July 20th from 12:00-1:00 p.m. CT WHERE: 3322 West End Avenue, Nashville (the group will gather in the grassy area near the intersection of West End Avenue and Murphy Road) CONTACT: Alyssa Hansen ([email protected])