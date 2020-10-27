Tennessee Charter School Center Hires New Chief Policy Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Charter School Center has hired Elizabeth Fiveash as its new Chief Policy Officer. Fiveash has extensive experience with K-12 education policies in Tennessee and will be joining the team from her role as Director of State Government Relations at ACT (formerly known as American College Testing). Fiveash will be responsible for creating policy and advocacy agendas, as well as building a roadmap for the future, regulatory, and advocacy work on behalf of the public charter school sector in Tennessee.

“We have been looking to strengthen our policy initiatives through a dedicated position, and we are thrilled to have Elizabeth join the team,” said Dr. Maya Bugg, CEO of the Tennessee Charter School Center. “Under her leadership, we will better be able to advocate for public charter schools and document the change we are making in public education in Tennessee.”

In addition to its new chief policy officer, the Tennessee Charter School Center has promoted Emily Lilley to the role of Vice President of External Affairs. Lilley has been with the Center for nearly eight years, and she most recently served as the Director of Government Relations. This new role represents an intersection of communication and external partnerships that are crucial to the Center’s success in advocating for public charter schools in the state.

“Filling these two roles will enhance the depth of experience on our team allowing the Tennessee Charter School Center to better fulfill our mission to serve the 40,000 students and families that choose public charter schools for their education,” said Dr. Bugg.

ABOUT THE TENNESSEE CHARTER SCHOOL CENTER

As the state’s primary charter school support organization, the Tennessee Charter School Center (TCSC) is leading the movement for effective policy, excellent schools, quality operators & informed communities. We are driven by our mission to serve students and families, advocate for the conditions and resources that facilitate quality, and represent a coalition of schools that are committed to the values of equity, diversity, collaboration, integrity, and excellence we stand for. Our vision is for all students in Tennessee to have access to a high-quality public education. Learn more at www.tnchartercenter.org.