NASHVILLE (TN Tribune) – Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Paris has officially changed its name to Tennessee College of Applied Technology Henry/Carroll, recognizing its broader service area.

“While TCAT Henry/Carroll will still provide the highest quality services and programs to our students, the new name has enabled us to plan for future program expansions in our service areas,” stated TCAT Henry/Carroll President Willie Huffman.

The history of the TCAT Paris began with consolidation of the seven Henry County high schools for the 1969-70 school year. With the relatively new Central High School building being left vacant, Rep. W.J. Neese of Paris secured a state appropriation to convert the building into an Area Vocational-Technical School.

The college began classes in 1972 with governance of the Area Vocational-Technical Schools transferred to the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) in 1983. The institutions’ names were later changed to Tennessee Technology Centers. In 2013, the Tennessee General Assembly changed their names to Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology.

In an average academic year, TCAT Henry/Carroll enrolls about 400 full and part-time postsecondary students, with an 85% job placement rate and a 94% licensure pass rate.

The name change, which went into effect Tuesday, May 3 is the next step in the college’s planned merger with TCAT McKenzie in 2024, all under the TCAT Henry/Carroll name. The TBR approved the merger last December. All the existing campuses and teaching locations will maintain their operations and continue fully serving students and industries across the region.

TCAT Paris and TCAT McKenzie have been led by President Willie Huffman for several years, with many operational functions at all the TCATs – including purchasing and payroll processing and information technology systems – were previously consolidated at the TBR system office. The administrative merger of the colleges will continue the move toward more efficient service and operations, clearing the way for training program expansions.

The new name helps communicate its expanded service area and will help to serve its students, business and industry with more efficient and streamlined processes. “The recent generational investments in career and technical education provided by Governor Bill Lee and the General Assembly allows us to focus on additional program opportunities for our students,” stated TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings. “The name change further describes the reach of these two thriving colleges and is beneficial to the future expansion of both locations.”

The college will update its website, signage and materials over time.

TCAT Henry/Carroll offers 12 separate career and technical education programs for students:

Collision Repair Technology

Cosmetology

Criminal Justice: Correctional Officer

Health Information Management Technology

Industrial Maintenance/Integrated Automation Technology

Information Technology Systems Management

Machine Tool Technology

Motorcycle/ATV Repair

Outdoor Power Equipment

Practical Nursing

Residential Building Maintenance

Welding Technology