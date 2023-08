Tennessee U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN-03) was recently awarded the United States Nuclear Industry Council’s (USNIC) Distinguished Leadership Award for his nearly 13 years of “vigorous advocacy for advancing America’s nuclear preeminence.”

USNIC is the “leading U.S. business advocate for advanced nuclear energy and promotion of the American supply chain globally.” I'm honored to be the only Member of Congress in the House or Senate to receive @US_NIC's Distinguished Leadership Award!



Since coming to Congress, I've made it one of my top priorities to keep America the world leader in advancing new nuclear technologies and research. pic.twitter.com/mYTdjZZyoX— Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) July 28, 2023