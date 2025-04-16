Tennessee Selects Carrum Health to Improve Value in Specialty Care Spending for State Employees

Joining the state governments of Nevada, Maine and several other public sector employers, State of Tennessee taps Carrum’s value-based Centers of Excellence network

SAN FRANCISCO–April 16, 2025– Carrum Health, the leader in value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) for specialty care, announced it has been chosen by the Tennessee State Government as the COE solution after a thorough vetting process. Tennessee joins several other forward-thinking state employers, including the States of Maine and Nevada, in contracting with Carrum to access its rigorously vetted network of 1,000+ COE providers, to offer high-quality specialty care for its employees. This partnership expands Carrum’s public sector footprint to over 1 million lives.

State employers invest significant time and resources in issuing requests for proposals, scrutinizing vendors and researching how well they fit their needs. Their top concerns include the high cost of healthcare, the problems with wasted dollars, low-value care, diagnostic errors, inconsistent quality and a lack of adherence to nationally recognized guidelines for care.

Like many corporate employers, states have recognized that to better manage costs, it’s necessary to offer members access to top-performing, high-quality providers who prioritize appropriate care that results in positive health outcomes. Carrum offers an all-inclusive procedure pricing coupled with a red carpet, concierge-style member experience including comprehensive bundles for surgical, cancer and chronic condition care, while improving the member experience and quality of care.

“Serving public sector employers and their members is a rewarding privilege,” said Sach Jain, Carrum Health’s founder and CEO. “We have built on long years of success with corporate employers to meet the unique challenges of state employers, delivering custom-built specialty care solutions and access to our C.A.R.E. network. We look forward to caring for the State of Tennessee’s employees, guiding them to the best providers and eliminating the burden of how to pay for care.”

Carrum’s network has been built with C.A.R.E. – Curated for top 10% quality, Appropriateness first, Risk-bearing providers and End-to-end transparency with pricing and accurate cost savings. Carrum’s comprehensive solutions are tailored for each line of specialty care and its network comprises the top 10% of providers nationwide, including premier national COEs for complex surgeries and cancer treatment, and high-quality local COEs for more routine treatment closer to home. It also has a robust ecosystem of partners in care navigation, and virtual and chronic care, which enables easier contracting and seamless integration for continuum of care between primary and specialty care.

Since 2019, the State of Maine has trusted Carrum as its partner in delivering high-quality COE benefits, starting with musculoskeletal (MSK) surgery. Recognizing the value and impact of Carrum’s solution, Maine has since expanded its commitment to include cancer care.

In 2023, the State of Nevada chose Carrum as its COE solution for MSK surgery and cancer care, trusting Carrum’s ability to provide superior member experience and higher quality care at lower costs.