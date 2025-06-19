Statement from Senate Minority Leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari on the U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision Upholding Tennessee’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Youth

MEMPHIS—Senate Minority Leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, issued a statement marking the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Tennessee’s Republican-backed ban on some gender-affirming care for trans youth.

Read Sen. Raumesh Akbari’s full statement:

“The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that American youth do not have a constitutional right to access care agreed upon by themselves, their family and their medical team. This is a harmful setback—not just for trans youth, their parents and doctors—but for anyone who believes in the basic freedom to make personal medical decisions without government interference.

“Tennessee’s law was always about politics, not protecting children. It strips away the rights of loving families and qualified professionals to make decisions based on science and compassion. Now, the highest court in the land has greenlit that overreach, opening the door for even more intrusion into private healthcare choices.

“Let’s be clear: this ruling does not make the law moral and it does not make it right. History will remember who stood with kids and families.”