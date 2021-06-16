Tennessee State University Joins Metro Public Health Department In Offering Vaccinations To 12 And Up

By Katelynn White

Tennessee State University has teamed up with the Metro Public Health Department to offer residents 12-years-old and up an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

TSU is one of many Universities that have made their campus a vaccination site for Nashville residents.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being offered at the TSU’s downtown location, Avon Williams campus.

June 15th was the University’s first day offering COVID-19 shots. TSU will continue to offer COVID vaccinations on specific days.

On July 6 between 9 a.m. to 12-noon vaccinations will be offered. The date for Fall vaccinations will be announced later this summer.

Health officials are educating people on the seriousness of COVID-19. Some health officials are showing great concern towards the African American community because of their low vaccination rates.

Infectious disease expert and director of TSU public health program, Dr. Wendolyn Inman said, “African Americans have the lowest vaccination rate; therefore, they have the greatest chance of getting COVID-19.”

This is very alarming and has influenced people of color in the health field to speak out.

Jamaya McClanahan is a response coordinator for the Metro Public Health Department. She was a correspondent at the TSU vaccination event.

McClanahan spoke on the importance of African Americans receiving the vaccination. “Getting vaccination is very important especially for the African American community. The virus isn’t going anywhere and it’s continuing to affect us disproportionately to other people.”

She encourages people of color to not be fearful of the vaccine but to educate themselves instead.

“We have to be more vigilant and proactive about our health and do the research. If you are scared of the vaccine, there is plenty of information out there it,” said McClanahan.

The black community low vaccination rates have brought concerns from all over.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of June 7th, less than a quarter of Black Americans have received their first Covid-19 shot in the United States. In Tennessee, only 27.1 percentage of Black Americans have received the Covid-19 vaccination.

TSU will continue to offer vaccinations on specific dates to help bring normality back into the community.

To register, visit www.signupgenious.com/go/TSU.