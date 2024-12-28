Tennessee Tourism Unveils What’s New In 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee promises unique, immersive experiences and outdoor adventure in 2025 with new attractions, restaurants, distilleries, hotels, exhibits, iconic anniversaries and impressive renovations. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the most-anticipated openings to check out in Tennessee this year.

NEW ATTRACTIONS, EXHIBITS & EXPERIENCES

Memphis – The new Elvis 90 for 90 Exhibit at Graceland features 90 curated artifacts from Elvis Presley’s personal and professional career, including his sketchbook. Elvis Presley’s 90th Birthday celebration is Jan. 8-11 with live concerts, panels, and special tours. Elvis Week is Aug. 8-16.

Nashville – Nashville Yards, the city’s new gateway to downtown, features The Pinnacle music venue (opening Feb. 2025), retail, restaurant and entertainment space – including an upscale 12-screen cinema, green space with a dog park, pickleball courts, courtyard seating and urban farming.

Westel – Flatrock Motorclub’s newly opened state-of-the-art 3.5-mile, 23-turn ‘Club’ track is an exhilarating driving experience. New in 2025, the Flatrock Karting Track and Members’ Clubhouse opens. Future plans include a Grand Prix track, a hotel, restaurant and amphitheater.

Chattanooga – Visit warthogs, Cape porcupines, servals, Aldabra tortoises and more at the Chattanooga Zoo’s new Cape of Africa exhibit.

Knoxville – The new multi-use stadium, Covenant Health Park, will host the AA team of the Chicago Cubs when baseball returns in spring 2025. Robust redevelopment in the area includes restaurant, retail, residential space, hotels and public plazas.

Bristol – A historic day at The Last Great Colosseum as the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds play the first Major League Baseball game in Tennessee during the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway Aug. 2, 2025.

Smoky Mountains – Get ready for the ultimate off-road adventure at WildSide with guided UTV tours, mountain bike trails for every level of skill in the wilderness of the Smoky Mountains.

Sevierville – Soaky Mountain Waterpark will add a new thrill water slide, “Rafter’s Rage,” (anticipated May 2025). This thrilling drifting experience, with four artfully crafted arcs that rafts will laterally accelerate over sideways, is a world’s first for a water slide.

Gatlinburg – Catch the sky at Ober Mountain’s new Cloud Catcher Zipline boasts four parallel ziplines at the highest ziplining starting point in the town at 3,400 feet in elevation.

Pigeon Forge – Unleash the magic with new family-friendly experience in the Smokies, including the Crayola Experience, Nerf Action Experience and Scooby Doo Mystery Putt.

Jonesborough – Experience the magic of the fully restored Jackson Theatre, a theatre, music venue, film house and vibrant cultural hub for the arts in the heart of the historic downtown.

NEW HOTELS & PLACES TO STAY

Memphis – Built in 1906 and serving as a cornerstone of the community, Hotel Pontotoc will open as a boutique hotel in the South Main Arts District in the heart of downtown. The hotel’s restaurant, The Dame, will feature a limited menu, charcuterie, bourbons and wines.

Nashville – Music City’s places to stay expands with new hotels in the pipeline like Holiday Inn Nashville Airport, The Chloe Nashville, Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Opryland (January 2025) and Caption by Hyatt Nashville (early 2025)

Manchester – The Broken Banjo RV Park is a wonderland of waterfalls and caves, fantastic formations and bountiful wildlife. Enjoy swimming, splashing, fishing and lawn games and campfires perfect for stories and songs.

NEW RESTAURANTS, RETAIL & MUSIC VENUES

Memphis – “A taste of Lebanon in the heart of Memphis,” La Roche Lebanese Cuisine in the Cooper-Young neighborhood features dishes like Baba Ghanouj, kabobs, Kibbeh and Baklava.

Franklin – In-N-Out Burger’s first Tennessee restaurant will open in Franklin in Fall 2025, followed by its corporate headquarters next door in 2026.

Loretto – Craving something sweet? The trendy dessert spot, Dolly Llama, has you covered with waffles, ice cream, shakes and cookies.

Fayetteville – Elk Taproom, a premier bar and grill, blends a delightful fusion of flavorful dishes, tantalizing bar bites, vibrant bar scene, cozy grill experience and good times.

Chattanooga – New neighborhood cocktail spot, Mean Jeen’s, channels all the 70s retro vibes, featuring live music, a jukebox, pool tables and delicious food menu with tacos, burritos and tortas.

NEW BARS, BREWERIES, DISTILLERIES, WINERIES & SPIRITS

Memphis – Craft beer fans, get ready to add another must-visit brewery to your list. Memphis Filling Station on South Main features a variety of favorites like coffee milk stout, popcorn and multiple topping options, adult Lunchables and soft pretzels.

Jackson – Franklin’s Little Bar is a cozy, charming neighborhood hangout specializing in craft beer, revitalized from one of the most unique properties downtown. Get there early to grab a seat!

Franklin – A distillery, cocktail bar and coffee shop steeped in Southern history, Stable Reserve on historic Main Street is the newest addition to the Tennessee Whiskey Trail.

Knoxville – The locally-owned Black Dog Brewhouse takes pride in its range of craft beer, mouthwatering dishes from Chivo food trailer and special events each week.

Fayetteville – Enjoy locally crafted wines in a setting steeped in history at Big Creek Winery East, just off the historic square.

Pulaski – Cheers to new adventures. Common John Brewing Company is anticipating its new location, opening in spring 2025, with local brews, bar and grill and community hang out.

RENOVATED OR REIMAGINED

Memphis – Become the Dream. The renovation of the National Civil Rights Museum’s Legacy Building will feature powerful and immersive exhibits, events and conversations that draw from Dr. King’s last book “Where do We Go From Here? Chaos and Community.”

Nashville – The historic treasure, Nashville Arcade, is set to reopen in early 2025 with over 30 unique restaurants, bar and retail concepts. The Arcade Arts Program will offer year-round programming and events from local artists and galleries in the city’s dynamic creative scene.

Knoxville – The new Sunsphere Welcome Center overlooking World’s Fair Park will enhance the visitor experience with staffed ticketing, expanded retail, brochures and information.

Gatlinburg – Anakeesta’s vibrant refresh across the park features updated décor, revamped food offerings, renewal of the Vista Gardens and a lineup of unique festivals like the United Tastes of America summer food festival, Bear-Varian Fall Festival and magical holiday experiences.

ICONIC ANNIVERSARIES

Memphis – BB King’s Blues Club on Beale Street will celebrate BB King’s 100th birthday with live music and family-friendly activities on Sept. 14, then a hologram concert on Sept. 18.

Nashville – The home of country music marks Opry 100, a year-long centennial celebration with a historic number of country music’s rising stars, superstars, legends and shows at the Grand Ole Opry.

Granville – T.B. Sutton General Store celebrates a centennial. Listen to bluegrass bands during Sutton Ole Time Music Hour, browse unique handmade items, old-fashioned candies, find the perfect gift and savor a homecooked meal.

Dayton – 100 years ago, the town captured the world’s attention with the Scopes Trial. Today, visit the Scopes Trial Museum, learn the story of the trial, why it’s still relevant today and mark the calendar for July’s annual Scopes Trial Play & Heritage Days.

Gatlinburg – The first Independence Day Celebration in the Nation turns 50 in 2025. The Gatlinburg Fourth of July Midnight Parade features grand floats, festive marching bands and a patriotic party at the stroke of midnight.

Pigeon Forge – Dollywood Parks & Resorts marks its 40th season in 2025 with special events, new celebrations and several returning favorites like the “I Will Always Love You Festival” planned to commemorate the milestone.

Franklin – The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 40th annual PumpkinFest is Middle Tennessee’s largest family fall festival in October. The fest stretches along Main Street with autumn-inspired food and drink, children’s activities, live music, costume contests and arts & crafts.

Nashville – Nashville Parthenon will have a special exhibit celebrating the 35th anniversary of Athena Parthenos, the largest indoor sculpture in the Western world, opening June 12 with educational programming, colossal-scale images, placards and items from the sculptor’s studio.

Bristol – Radio Bristol marks its 10th anniversary. Housed in the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Radio Bristol is a radio station and online destination for music fans showcasing the diversity of Americana and roots artists past and present.