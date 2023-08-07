Nashville, Tenn. – The Terracon Foundation announced a $25,000 grant to Tennessee Tech University (TTU) to support the Terracon Foundation Endowed STEAM Scholarship for Diversity and Inclusion.

“TTU has a longstanding reputation of producing graduates who can learn and problem solve, with level heads and good work ethics,” said John Agee, regional manager in Terracon’s Gulf Coast Division. “With a focus on diversity and inclusion, TTU has many students who are first-generation students, and the funding from the Terracon Foundation will continue to support their expanded efforts.”

Tennessee Tech University is accredited to award baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees. Its success in STEM morphs into STEAM, with inclusion of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the arts. Learn more at https://www.tntech.edu/.

The Terracon Foundation encourages employees to submit grant requests each year for organizations focused on education as well as the built and natural environment. To date, the Terracon Foundation has granted nearly $4 million to community organizations, universities, dependents of employees and disaster relief efforts.

