The Collective PAC Endorses Wade Hinton for Mayor of Chattanooga

WASHINGTON, DC – The Collective PAC , the nation’s largest political action committee dedicated to increasing Black political representation across all levels of government, endorsed Wade Hinton for mayor of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Founders of The Collective PAC, Quentin James and Stefanie Brown James, released the following statement:

“The Collective PAC is excited to endorse former City Attorney Wade Hinton in his historic bid to be the first Black mayor of Chattanooga, Tennessee. A son of Chattanooga, Wade has actively fought to restore voting rights for the formerly incarcerated, bring diversity to nonprofit boards, and make Alton Park safer for children during and after school. As mayor, Wade will champion a Chattanooga that works for all families and prioritizes an inclusive economy through promoting equitable workforce development, strengthening access to housing throughout the city’s nearly 100 neighborhoods, and investing in youth and family centers across Chattanooga to help build a united approach to reimagining public safety. The Collective PAC is proud to support Wade and we look forward to witnessing him make history.”

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Wade Hinton has an impressive record serving his community in both the private and public sectors. He has worked as city attorney, deputy general counsel at Volkswagen, vice president of inclusion and diversity at Unum, and founded Board Connector, an organization which pushes for equitable and diverse representation on nonprofit boards. Wade is running for mayor to give back to the community that raised him and ensure that all Chattanoogans have a seat at the table. He is a graduate of Emory University and the University of Memphis School of Law. Wade lives in the city with his wife Jana and their daughter Genevieve.