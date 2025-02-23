The impact of the attempted Federal Funding freeze on Civil Legal Aid and Public Defense Institutions

NLADA’s community of advocates—including civil legal aid, public defense, and representatives of low-income and marginalized communities—work daily to uphold the government’s commitment to safety and stability. This community both receives federal funding to provide services and in turn provides services to help clients access vital federally-funded supports.

At the heart of NLADA’s mission are individuals directly impacted by government policies who can not afford legal services. Civil legal aid and public defense stand in the gap providing those critical legal services and have been historically underfunded. And this is despite a glaring need for their services. The Bureau of Justice Statistics in the U.S. Department of Justice states that approximately 66% of felony federal defendants and 82% of felony defendants in large state courts were represented by public defenders or assigned counsel. According to the Legal Services Corporation, which administers federal funding to nonprofit legal aid organizations across the country, around 92% of low-income Americans are forced to address civil issues without proper legal assistance . Federal funding cuts will decimate an already fragile system and impact people’s ability to access legal representation and secure essential resources.

Federal funding is essential to fulfilling the government’s obligation to ensure safety and stability for people across the country. This funding serves three primary functions:

Direct Federal Purchases : The government acquires services and products to meet its responsibilities to the public. Direct Assistance to Individuals : Programs like Medicaid and Veterans benefits directly benefit individuals and families. Civil legal aid and public defenders ensure that people are not wrongfully denied access to these entitlements. Support for External Service Providers : Funds enable organizations (like civil legal aid and public defenders) to support community development, veterans’ services, and other essential programs.



NLADA’s legal advocates receive funding through direct grants or as subgrantees of state and local government agencies. Various federal agencies provide millions of dollars in funding to support life-saving legal services including:

Department of Justice

Department of Veterans Affairs

Department of Housing and Urban Development

Health and Human Services

Department of Education

Social Security Administration

And many more…

This funding helps ensure:

Family stability through child welfare and family reunification services

Holistic legal services that provide alternatives to incarceration

Access to safe and affordable housing

Education support, including special education plans and ending the school-to-prison pipeline

Access to veterans’ benefits, food security, and employment assistance

Critical healthcare, including opioid crisis intervention

Protection against illegal debt collection

Impact of Other Recent Government Actions

Recent executive orders and funding freezes have had a chilling effect on legal services nationwide. Without federal funding, offices nationwide would have to close, leaving millions of people without legal help.

These actions have: