By Sonya Jenkins

The Atlanta Press Club featured a conversation with Journalist Ernie Suggs and Ambassador Andrew Young on their recent book, “The Many Lives of Andrew Young” at the Millennium Gate Museum, Wednesday, August 24.

The 256-page coffee table book designed by Don Bermudez with a narrative by Ernie Suggs, reporter with the Atlanta Journal Constitution, includes an introduction from President Carter and President of the Andrew J. Young Foundation, Gaurav Kumar.

Ambassador Andrew Young signing one of his books at the Millennium Gate Museum.

In honor of Andrew Young’s 90th Birthday Celebration, an exceptional exhibit and coffee table book was revealed to the public March 12. The exhibit at the Millennium Gate Museum in Atlantic Station allows visitors to see amazing photographs and memorabilia from the 10 lives that Andrew Young has lived. Boyhood, minister, civil rights icon, congressman, UN Ambassador, Mayor of Atlanta, presenter of the Centennial Olympic Games, businessman, philanthropist and documentarian.

The pages of the book have been translated into the exhibit that creates a grand graphic style that will adorn the walls of the Millennium Gate Museum throough October.

“The Many Lives of Andrew Young” can be purchased at bookstores around the country and online through Amazon.