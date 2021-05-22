The R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation Partners Hill Harper for North America’s first Black-owned Digital Wallet and Financial Capacity-building Technology: The Black Wall Street

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–The R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation has partnered with award-winning actor, bestselling author, and former US presidential appointee Hill Harper for the launch of North America’s first Black-owned Digital Wallet and financial capacity-building technology: The Black Wall Street. Please register today to join us virtually or in-person (very limited seating) at the R.H. Boyd corporate office on Wednesday, May 26 at 5 p.m. CDT. Register The Black Wall Street’s “The Digital Financial Revolution” National Bus Tour is hosting rallies in 30 cities across the country, beginning in Los Angeles and culminating at Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., the evening of May 31, 2021 through June 1. The closing event will honor the victims of the Tulsa Massacre on its 100-year anniversary. Hill Harper and his team seek to empower the economically marginalized and confront the racial wealth gap by introducing financial literacy and cryptocurrency to the community and gifting millions of satoshis (fractile shares of Bitcoin). “Our technology seeks to replicate the brick-and-mortar Black Wall Street, as a digital ecosystem that will galvanize the financially excluded and directly stimulate the economic growth and spending in marginalized communities everywhere.” – Hill Harper Black Wall Street Movement We hope to see you at the Nashville rally on May 26! It’s time for our community to be educated, empowered, and mobilized, because “The Revolution Will Be Digitized!”