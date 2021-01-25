The Tennessee Tribune Presents Free Webinar Jan. 28th, “Crafting Your Career in the New Year”

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)—The Tennessee Tribune presents “Destiny Awaits: Crafting Your Career in the New Year,” a free webinar providing tips on how to stand out from other applicants and find the career just right for you in a competitive and unpredictable job market.

Learn valuable tips from one of Middle Tennessee’s most respected HR professionals, Janet Rachel, a Career Transition Coach who is also Diversity & Inclusion Consultant at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The free webinar will be presented via Zoom on Thursday, Jan 28th 2021 at 6:00 PM Central (US and Canada).

Register in advance for this webinar using the link below.

https://zoom.us/meeting/ register/tJUuf– rpzIpGdX11WfeXEYSI7rG0nmhBsSo



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the event.