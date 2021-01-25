The Tennessee Tribune Presents Free Webinar Jan. 28th, “Crafting Your Career in the New Year”

January 24, 2021 Article Submitted Local Comments Off on The Tennessee Tribune Presents Free Webinar Jan. 28th, “Crafting Your Career in the New Year”

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)—The Tennessee Tribune presents “Destiny Awaits: Crafting Your Career in the New Year,” a free webinar providing tips on how to stand out from other applicants and find the career just right for you in a competitive and unpredictable job market.

Learn valuable tips from one of Middle Tennessee’s most respected HR professionals, Janet Rachel, a Career Transition Coach who is also Diversity & Inclusion Consultant at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The free webinar will be presented via Zoom on Thursday, Jan 28th 2021 at 6:00 PM Central (US and Canada).

Register in advance for this webinar using the link below.
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUuf–rpzIpGdX11WfeXEYSI7rG0nmhBsSo

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the event.

