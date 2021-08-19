The United Nations Children’s Fund States Over Half A Million Children Affected By Haiti Earthquake

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The United Nations Children’s Fund said that about 1.2 million people, including 540,000 children, have been affected by the powerful earthquake that hit Haiti on Aug. 14.

Already battered, departments of South, Nippes, and Grand’Anse are now getting drenched by the Tropical Depression Grace, which is further disrupting access to essential services like water and shelter, said United Nations Children’s Fund in a statement.

“Magnitude 7.2 #earthquake in Haiti Much damage reported in the South and Grande Anse. Move away from your homes to avoid further shaking. Take care of the children,” tweeted United Nations Children’s Fund Haiti.

Flooding and mudslides are likely to worsen the situation of vulnerable families and further complicate the humanitarian response.

Search and rescue efforts are underway, with official reports of over 1,941 deaths and 7,000 injured.

More than 84,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed, including public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and bridges.