Tiffany R. Warren Named Chair Of The AAF National Board Of Directors For 2021-2022

WASHINGTON, DC — The AAF (American Advertising Federation) National Board of Directors announced today that Tiffany R. Warren, Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Sony Music Group, has been named Board Chair for the 2021-2022 year. She succeeds Lynn Lewis, US CEO, UM Worldwide.

Ms. Warren is a well-known executive within the advertising, media and marketing community having recently served as Chief Diversity Officer for Omnicom Group, Inc. for more than 11 years prior to assuming her current position with Sony Music Group. Among her long list of contributions and achievements is ADCOLOR, the premier organization and movement that champions diversity and inclusion in creative industries, which she founded 15 years ago and remains President. She’s also a prior recipient of the AAF’s Barton A. Cummings Gold Medal Award for exceptional volunteer service to the industry and a member of the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement. Ms. Warren was also the AAF Board Secretary for the past six years.”It has been an incredible honor to serve as AAF Chair and I am thrilled to pass the baton to Tiffany, as there is no better leader to continue to drive the meaningful work the AAF does for the industry,” said Ms. Lewis. “With two core areas of focus around expanding our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work and emphasizing the audio, music and entertainment aspects of the AAF programing, I’m excited about all that the team will achieve in the coming year with Tiffany at the helm.”