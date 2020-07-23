Titans Ready for Training Camp

By Ron Wynn

NASHVILLE, TN — With the NFL proceeding as though there will be a season, the Titans last week wrapped up their biggest piece of offseason business, and did it with only minutes to spare. They signed running back Derrick Henry to a new four-year deal. It was done in such a way that it actually ends up saving the team money, while also giving Henry security and ending any questions over whether he’d be eventually on the free agent market.

The new deal according to ESPN is for $50 million total, if the entire deal is fulfilled. There is is $25.5 million guaranteed. But in year number one of the contract Henry’s salary will be $6 million against the cap, as opposed to the $10.2 million it would have been had a deal not been reached and he remained a free agent. The salary jumps next season to $13.5 million, then $15 and $15.5 in the final year. But the Titans have opt out potential in 2022, which would result in $6 million of dead money if that happened.

But in the meantime the Titans now have room for one more big deal available if they can make it, and still have $24.2 million available for 2020. They still must sign their top three draft picks. However there’s still hope that they can land Jadeveon Clowney. As of press time he had still not reached a deal with anyone. But at least both Henry and QB Ryan Tannehill have been locked up to long-term deals.

Training camp for NFL teams begins July 28 unless something changes due to COVID-19 concerns.