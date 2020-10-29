TN Chamber of Commerce Announces Statewide Collaboration to Provide Affordable Healthcare Solutions to Small Businesses

NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry announced recently a new collaboration with Aetna®, a CVS Health® company, and the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network (VHAN) which is providing small businesses access to Aetna Funding Advantage® self-funded health plans at a significant discount. The plan, known as TN Chambers Health, will leverage the trusted, local healthcare providers that are part of the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network across Tennessee to care for plan members. Member small businesses that are part of any chamber of commerce in Tennessee may request a quote by insurance agents across the state.

TN Chambers Health offers businesses with 2 to 100 full-time eligible employees an average annual discount of $144 per employee*. For a chamber business with 10 enrolled employees, that’s an average savings of about $1,440 a year. Designed with small businesses in mind, Aetna Funding Advantage offers many benefits including digital enrollment and a benefits administration platform, Attain by AetnaSM app, and free fitness classes through Peerfit®. When a claim is lower than expected, the business has the potential to get that money back, increasing their savings potential.

“We are truly proud to announce what so many small businesses all across our great state have asked for, more affordable health insurance options. Partnering with Aetna and the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network, we are proud to launch TN Chambers Health and leverage the networks of local chambers of commerce across the state to connect businesses to this important new solution,” said Bradley Jackson, President Tennessee Chamber of Commerce. “We frequently hear what a challenge affordable health coverage is for small business, this plan is a great opportunity for both chambers of commerce across our great state and their business members to obtain quality healthcare coverage and receive a sizeable discount for being a chamber of commerce member.”

Jim Bostian, Aetna’s market president in Tennessee said, “Joining together with the Tennessee State Chamber provides an opportunity to support local small businesses by offering innovative and affordable health care benefit options through Aetna Funding Advantage. In addition to our standard plans, we have a long-standing collaboration with Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network via our Aetna Whole Health product that has proven significant savings and value for businesses. It is a powerful solution for managing health care costs and helping people on their path to better health, and thanks to this new TN Chambers Health relationship, Aetna Whole Health is a valued health plan option for chamber members.”

“We founded the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network more than 8 years ago to create opportunities like TN Chambers Health,” said David Posch, Executive Director of the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network. “When a high-performing provider organization like VHAN is the engine inside, we’ve proven that businesses and their employees can receive high-quality, coordinated care at an affordable price. We’re proud to be powering this new health plan solution for companies at a time when they need it most.”

Qualifying chamber employers may contact their insurance broker for a quote. You can also visit www.discoveraetna.com/afa.