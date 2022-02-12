Nashville, TN – Two religious communication education assistance opportunities are being offered by United Methodist Communications, the denomination’s global communication agency.

Eligible parties have until March 15th to submit their applications for 2022 scholarship and fellowship consideration.

“We believe that communication is key to community. Diversity among these professionals is essential and one of the great gifts of our global church,” shares Gary Henderson, Chief Relationship Officer at United Methodist Communications. “Our fellowship and scholarship, named after communicators who exemplified excellence in communication ministry, provide critical training and experience for people interested in serving the church in such a time as this.”

The agency offers two annual education assistance options: The $6,000 Stoody-West Fellowship assists one United Methodist student in their post-graduate study at an accredited U.S. college or university who intends on pursuing a career in religious journalism.

The purpose of the fellowship is to enhance the recipient’s professional competence through news writing for secular press, church press or church institutions in print, electronic and broadcast media formats.

The $2,500 Leonard M. Perryman Communications Scholarship for Racial Ethnic Minority Students is given to one ethnic minority United Methodist undergraduate pursuing religion journalism or mass communication at an accredited U.S. college or university. The scholarship promotes excellence in communication ministry through electronic and print journalism.

Fellowship and scholarship applicants will be evaluated on their:

Christian commitment and involvement in the life of The United Methodist Church

Academic achievement as revealed by transcripts, grade point averages and the required letters of reference

Journalistic experience and/or evidence of journalistic talent

Clarity of purpose in plans and goals for the future

Potential professional ability as a religion journalist

Details and application information are available on the United Methodist Communications section of ResourceUMC.org.United Methodist Communications’ training team also offers affordable online courses with professional instruction for everyone in church ministry. Multiple complimentary options are available at ResourceUMC.org/Training.For more than 80 years, United Methodist Communications and its predecessors have led the church in telling inspirational stories of God’s work in the world through The United Methodist Church, reaching new people, supporting local churches in vibrant communication ministry, equipping leaders and delivering messages of hope and healing. Assisting the next generation of communicators is an important way that the agency fulfills its mission.