Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-The 2020 Racial Reckoning is three years passed. The inevitable backlash that comes with accelerated social progress is going full steam. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts are being demonized, weaponized, and exploited for political gain. How do we navigate these rough waters? How do we ensure, despite these headwinds, we are positioning our organizations to grow and accomplish our missions? In an increasingly diverse talent and consumer market, what does it mean to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility and belonging? Join us for this important webinar as we explore the path forward for DEIAB on November 1, 2023, from 11:30 – 1:00 p.m.

Panelists:

Alicia Braswell – Sr. Manager, Diversity and Inclusion, Asurion

Ebonee Davis Ifeobu – VP Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Bridgestone Americas

Julie Kratz – Speaker, Trainer and Author – Next Pivot Point