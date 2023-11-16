NASHVILLE, TN — All four Tennessee chapters of The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., were recently awarded the esteemed designation of model chapters by the national organization during its 2023 Biennial Conference in Philadelphia, PA held October 4-8, 2023.

During the conference, the Greater Knoxville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Metropolitan Nashville chapters were recognized for their exemplary programming and advocacy in the areas of health, education, economic empowerment and public policy for Black women and girls.

Approximately 800 Coalition sisters representing 63 chapters across 27 states attended the conference, and the 2023 theme was “Mission Possible: NCBW Strong. Sharing the Vision and Inspiring Excellence.”

“The biennial conference’s theme was reflective of our year and efforts to advocate on behalf of Black women and girls in our community,” said Janel Rachel, president of NCBW’s Metropolitan Nashville Chapter. “It speaks to our ability to remain strong individually and collectively as resilient Black women, sharing our vision through strategic collaborations and pursuing excellence in all we do to accomplish our goals.”

The biennial conference launched with a public meeting “Positioning for the 2024 Election” with a keynote address provided by the Honorable Cherelle L. Parker, democratic nominee for mayor of Philadelphia.

Informative plenary sessions followed over the four-day conference on topics pertaining to children’s health and well-being, health equity and public policy.

A special video tribute to the late Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., former president of 100 Black Men, Inc., was presented to honor his legacy and express gratitude for his leadership and partnership with NCBW.

Distinguished Leadership Advocacy Awards were presented to Dr. Reed Tuckson, MD, FACP; Angelica Allen-McMillan, New Jersey Dept. of Education Commissioner; Sharmila Swenson of Symetra Life Insurance Company, and the Honorable Lieutenant Governor of Illinois, Juliana Stratton.

Membership induction of honorary members included Linda Goler Blount, president and CEO of Black Women Health Imperative; the Honorable Glenda A. Hatchett, TV host, author, judge and lawyer, and Dr. Dorothy Buckhanan, the 29th International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Other special events included APPLE: Everyone Can Code student presentations which showcased apps created by three students ages 10 through 13.

Lead Academy presentations and a graduation ceremony was held for the 2022-2023 class of 11 sisters, all 30- to 45-years-old, who represent the next generation of NCBW leaders who successfully completed the 15-month leadership development program.

Installation of national officers, including that of Virginia W. Harris as national president, and a celebratory gala concluded the conference.