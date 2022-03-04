NASHVILLE—The group of trailblazers who, as young children, integrated the schools of Memphis 60 years ago will be honored with a Resolution TODAY on the floor of the Tennessee House of Representatives.

In 1961, 13 African-American first-graders, known as the Memphis 13, bravely integrated 4 Memphis elementary schools. Representative G. A. Hardaway (D-Memphis), the sponsor of House Joint Resolution 9001 (Tennessee General Assembly Legislation (tn.gov)) said recognizing these brave individuals is long overdue: “After 6 decades, the State Legislature is now honoring the Memphis 13 for the challenges they willingly accepted and conquered as young children to advance the cause of civil rights in Tennessee education.

Now we can finally say thank you Memphis 13 for your lifetime of individual and collective sacrifices that have truly made us better together in Tennessee.” The House floor session will begin at 9:00 AM cst, TODAY, Thursday, March 3rd and will be live-streamed on the Tennessee General Assembly website.