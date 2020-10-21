TN Tribune Editorial Director Sandra Long Weaver Blogs about Preparations for the Final Presidential Debate

By Sandra Long Weaver

Tribune Editorial Director

Getting ready: Oct. 21, 6 a.m. – I awoke today to stories on

the local news channel about the road closings around

Belmont University and how difficult it is to get around.

In addition, local businesses are struggling because of the

restricted access to the campus. All this because the final

presidential debate will be held at Belmont tomorrow

evening starting at 8 p.m.

This is not good, I thought. I have to get my rapid covid-19

test and pick up my debate credentials. This errand will

take longer than I had hoped.

10 a.m. – Arrived at HCA Building 4. All media covering the

debate have to first take the covid test before they are

allowed entrance on the campus. My husband rode with

me but could not enter the building. We had no problem

parking. There was a short line outside the building to

check in for the test. After checking in, my temperature

was taken and I used hand sanitizer before going into the

building. I was also issued a blue surgical mask that I will

have to wear everywhere on the campus.

10:10 a.m. Allowed entrance to the building and filled out

consent forms for the test. All along the way, there are

stickers on the floor urging you to stand 6 feet away from

the next person in line. Everyone is wearing a mask.

Administrative assistants sit behind plexiglass. Monitors

directed me to each station. I received a folder with

information about the process and then was taken to the

station where the test was administered by a woman in

PPE. She gave me a choice of swabbing my nose myself

or allowing her to do it. I chose her. She put on her gloves

and showed me how far she would have to put the swab in

my nose. Ten seconds of circling in each nostril, she said.

She handed me a tissue that I used because the swab

was inserted less than an inch but it still made my eyes

water.

10:35 Found a seat in the waiting area 6 feet away on all

sides from other members of the media. They called my

assigned number and told me I was clear. It really did take

only about 15 minutes for the results.

I had to put a yellow ribbon around my wrist which tells

everyone that I am coronavirus free. I received a bottle of

hand sanitizer and left for Belmont to pick up my

credentials.

10:55 The drive to the campus was about 15 minutes in

city traffic. The GPS took us on a route that did not run into

any of the closed streets. Yay! I parked in the assigned

garage and walked a block away to the building where

they again took my temperature before I could enter. I only

had to give my name, show my photo ID and I was issued

a badge with my photo and a card explaining how to

access to the wifi. On the way out, I was given a swag bag

with items commemorating the upcoming debate. I am

ready for whatever tomorrow brings. Headed home. The

errands actually took less time than I had anticipated. A

good day!