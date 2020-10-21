TN Tribune Editorial Director Sandra Long Weaver Blogs about Preparations for the Final Presidential Debate

By Sandra Long Weaver
Tribune Editorial Director
Getting ready: Oct. 21, 6 a.m. – I awoke today to stories on
the local news channel about the road closings around
Belmont University and how difficult it is to get around.
In addition, local businesses are struggling because of the
restricted access to the campus. All this because the final
presidential debate will be held at Belmont tomorrow
evening starting at 8 p.m.
This is not good, I thought. I have to get my rapid covid-19
test and pick up my debate credentials. This errand will
take longer than I had hoped.
10 a.m. – Arrived at HCA Building 4. All media covering the
debate have to first take the covid test before they are
allowed entrance on the campus. My husband rode with
me but could not enter the building. We had no problem
parking. There was a short line outside the building to
check in for the test. After checking in, my temperature
was taken and I used hand sanitizer before going into the
building. I was also issued a blue surgical mask that I will
have to wear everywhere on the campus.
10:10 a.m. Allowed entrance to the building and filled out
consent forms for the test. All along the way, there are
stickers on the floor urging you to stand 6 feet away from
the next person in line. Everyone is wearing a mask.
Administrative assistants sit behind plexiglass. Monitors
directed me to each station. I received a folder with
information about the process and then was taken to the
station where the test was administered by a woman in
PPE. She gave me a choice of swabbing my nose myself
or allowing her to do it. I chose her. She put on her gloves
and showed me how far she would have to put the swab in
my nose. Ten seconds of circling in each nostril, she said.
She handed me a tissue that I used because the swab
was inserted less than an inch but it still made my eyes
water.
10:35 Found a seat in the waiting area 6 feet away on all
sides from other members of the media. They called my
assigned number and told me I was clear. It really did take
only about 15 minutes for the results.
I had to put a yellow ribbon around my wrist which tells
everyone that I am coronavirus free. I received a bottle of
hand sanitizer and left for Belmont to pick up my
credentials.
10:55 The drive to the campus was about 15 minutes in
city traffic. The GPS took us on a route that did not run into
any of the closed streets. Yay! I parked in the assigned
garage and walked a block away to the building where
they again took my temperature before I could enter. I only
had to give my name, show my photo ID and I was issued
a badge with my photo and a card explaining how to
access to the wifi. On the way out, I was given a swag bag
with items commemorating the upcoming debate. I am
ready for whatever tomorrow brings. Headed home. The
errands actually took less time than I had anticipated. A
good day!
