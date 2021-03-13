TN Tribune Publisher and Nashville Residents Mourn the Loss of Marshall Latimore Editor Atlanta Voice Newspaper

Life is something to cherish and not take for granted. As Publisher, I had the pleasure of seeing Marshall grow-up in journalism. As recently, as last week, we were on a video conference together for Facebook where The Tribune and The Atlanta Voice were chosen. There he was, talking away, making all of us laugh as we buckled down to the business of learning, together. He was a joy and he was tough. His keen journalistic sense always allowed him to create stories and coverage that elevated us. His recent coverage, of which he was very proud, regarding Stacy Abrams was wonderful to see unfold…and then once she won, amazing to look back on his body of work regarding her historic win. Far too soon, we lost one of the strongest Black Press advocates. Rest well Marshall.

Rosetta Miller Perry

Publisher

Below are comments from other leaders in Nashville, or with strong ties to Nashville, who remember Marshall’s impact on their lives and profession:

Marshall was, hands down, the most talented writer, editor, graphic designer and creative director I have ever known. A friend who stuck closer than a brother, he was believer in all people and things Black. He was a devoted son of his parents and of his beloved alma mater, TSU, who effortlessly managed to adopt both Nashville and Atlanta as homes while always maintaining his pride for his native Birmingham. His generosity with his time and talent to so many people and their causes was so great that I do not know where he found the time to pursue his own work, or any of his own many passions. Chief among those passions was his love of music and monographs, and all things relating to the art and science of good food.

I am bereft at the loss of my closest professional friend and ally. I am daunted by the reality that this is the first thing of every subsequent thing that I will ever write which will not be the beneficiary of his keen eye, precise pen, and supportive spirit. The extent of his love, and of this loss, is for me, immeasurable.

Crystal A. deGregory, Ph.D.

HBCUstroy.org

Honoring a friend’s transition is truly about honoring their life. Marshall was the quintessential example of what journalistic integrity looks like and sounds like. His talent and dedication to his craft created a lasting impression on those who had the opportunity to engage with him.

He was a wonderful human being and pushed everyone around him to be better. I am grateful to have been able to work with him and call him my friend. Our friendship transcends death because the memories I have of him will never be forgotten.

Nadira Freeman

Nashville Voice

Marshall was my best friend and like a brother to me. I have known him for 17 years since my junior year in college at TSU. I am deeply saddened by his death. He has played a pivotal role in helping me build myself personally and professionally. He was intelligent, hardworking, caring, compassionate and thoughtful. He was a great human being and was committed to building the Black Press. He worked tirelessly to make his mark in the media industry dreaming to one day be the editor of a Black publication. I am glad that he was at least able to achieve that goal as the editor for The Atlanta Voice. He has been there for me at every twist and turn in my life as someone I could depend on, confide in and trust. He enriched the lives of all whom he came in contact with and made the world a better place through his commitment and contribution to his craft. I will miss my friend and carry his memory with me always.

Shawntaz “Taz” Crawford

StayOnTheGo

I am shocked and saddened to hear about Marshall‘s passing. He was genuinely a nice person and respected in the publishing and media arena. He had a bright future and will be sorely missed. We extend heartfelt condolences to Marshall’s family, friends, colleagues, and community for this sudden loss.

LaDonna Boyd, President/CEO

R.H. Boyd Publishing Corp.

Marshall was a light…a pure genius who understood how to connect the arc of what I do into a framework that sounded good, read well…he was an artist and great at what he does. Business is what I do, but it’s an art form to me. I told him how everything I do is connected and is part of my life in some way, and he got it, right off the bat. And he heard it, picked up on it and wrote my first bio and copy for my website connecting what I was doing to my passion for business. He collected information and was so well read that he knew a lot about a lot of things. So much so, that we called him Mar-Shall because he was so fancy and was incredibly smart! He understood so much about cuisine, art, the world and national topics and had a passion for our culture through all that he did. He was an incredible friend and his light will be missed.

Jason Ridgel, Founder

Guidance Whiskey

Marshall was a passionate and candid member of our team at duGard Communications. As creative director he was an integral part of dGC’s creative position in 2017. He was determined to develop designs that were strategic elevations our clients’ needs and delivered graphics that became award-winning brand execution. As a talented journalist, we relied on his mastery to ensure copy and content, yet his skill was only a part of his fabric. There were many times we heatedly discussed something and Marshall’s high-pitched voice would break it up with something powerful, funny or poignant to make a key point. Our clients benefited from his creativity and I am glad to have worked with him. As a team, we are better for knowing him, working with him and cheering for him as he moved to ATL to lead The Atlanta Voice. We extend God’s grace and mercy to Marshall’s family and friends.

Perri duGard Owens

duGard Communications