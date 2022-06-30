NASHVILLE, TN – Maynard for Senate announces the community leaders who are supporting Jerry Maynard for State Senate and chairing the campaign’s Women for Maynard committee: Nashville-based attorney, Anne Davis, Tennessee Tribune founder, publisher, and CEO, Rosetta Miller-Perry, Councilmember At-Large, Sharon Hurt, and District 19 State Senator, Brenda Gilmore.

“I know Jerry to be the type of person that stands on his convictions. We need that at the Capitol. More than that, we need someone who can go to the legislature and get things done! During these times, we need more than just rhetoric, we need someone with an understanding of what to do and how to do the job. Jerry is that person.” said Anne Davis.

As a Councilmember, Maynard sponsored and advocated for the Metro Small Business Growth Act, the Diversity And Inclusion Act, and the Metro Workforce Development Program. Each of these provided a foundation for women-owned businesses and minority and small business owners resulting in over $200 million in contracts for Metro Nashville Davidson County.

“Jerry has been a strong ally for women by not only inviting us to the tables but also supporting us to create our own and recognizing and acknowledging our contributions,” said Councilmember at-Large Sharon Hurt.

Senator Brenda Gilmore shared that she is endorsing Maynard because, “The role of a legislator is to thoroughly research the topics of bills that are introduced, work with colleagues and meet with associations and other groups to gain support or develop opposition arguments for proposed legislation. Jerry knows the rules that govern this process and will be able to make impactful contributions on the legislative committees he serves as he has expertise in a variety of policy areas.”

The Women for Maynard chairs will host a fundraiser for State Senate District 19 candidate, Jerry Maynard, on July 7th, at the home of the esteemed Dr. Ruth and Kevon Edmonds.



THURSDAY, JULY 7TH

WHAT: Women for Maynard Fundraiser

WHO: Jerry Maynard and Supporters

WHEN: Thursday, July 7, 2022

6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

WHERE: Home of Dr. Ruth and Kevon Edmonds

