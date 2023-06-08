KANSAS CITY, MO — According to data from a statewide survey conducted by co/efficient, a national public opinion research firm, Tennessee voters want threatening individuals removed from the community rather than just taking their guns with Red Flag Laws.

“Co/efficient’s statewide survey affirms an overwhelming majority of Tennessee voters want threatening individuals removed from the home rather than enact proposed Red Flag Laws that allow for the confiscation of firearms but leave dangerous people in the community,” said Ryan Munce, co/efficient President. “According to the poll, most Tennessee voters attribute the increase in school shootings over the last three decades to moral decline, family instability, and risky behavior – not gun ownership, which is a clear indication that Tennessee voters believe an individual is responsible for their own actions.”

To keep their community safe, 84 percent of voters say a dangerous individual should be removed from the community rather than taking their guns.

Prior to an informed ballot, voters show initial support for Red Flag Laws, with 62 percent in favor of the measure, including 57 percent of Republicans. However, support rapidly drops by 21 points, a full 1/3, after voters are informed that such laws leave dangerous people in the community and violate due process rights, with 49 percent reporting being less likely to support the measure, including 1-in-3 Democrats.

Seveny-seven percent of Tennesseans largely support recently passed legislation that puts police officers in schools and a large majority believe enforcing the current laws on the books is an effective solution to keeping their families, communities, and state safe.

This survey comprised 1,770 likely general election voters and was conducted between May 30 through June 1, 2023, using mobile text responses and landline phone interviews. The survey is balanced by age, gender, education level, race, geography, and party affiliation of the true voting population and has a margin of error of +/- 3.07 percent.