Top Black American Military General C.Q. Brown Who Spoke Out After Murder of George Floyd Could Be Fired This Week, A$AP Rocky Beats Gun Case, Dives in Rihanna’s Arms, The Art of Positioning: How Poker and Business Share the Same Winnin…

Update: President Donald Trump fired Gen. CQ Brown Jr., the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, NBC News reported.. Brown, who held the position since October 2023, was dismissed amid Trump’s push to reduce the federal workforce and reshape the government. Trump announced plans to nominate Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine, former CIA associate director for military affairs, as the replacement. This move follows earlier comments from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who had criticized Brown for promoting a “woke” agenda. The firing was part of a wider series of military leadership changes, including the dismissal of other top military officials.

General Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who gained national attention for his vocal stance on issues like racial justice following George Floyd’s murder, now faces the prospect of being removed from his position by the new U.S. Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth. Brown, the first Black man to hold the prestigious role of Chairman, could soon find his tenure at an end, according to reports circulating within U.S. military and congressional circles.

Secretary Hegseth, appointed by President Donald Trump, has made no secret of his disdain for what he calls “woke” elements within the Department of Defense. This includes senior military officials like Brown, who have been outspoken on social justice issues and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies within the military. According to sources, Hegseth has been circulating a list of generals and senior officers—Brown and other high-ranking officials among them—who could face removal, ABC News reported.

Hegseth’s past remarks have been critical of Brown’s leadership, calling for the firing of any generals involved in DEI initiatives. In a November 2024 appearance on the “Shawn Ryan Show,” Hegseth remarked, “First of all, you’ve got to fire the chairman of the Joint Chiefs. But any general that was involved – general, admiral, whatever – that was involved in any of the DEI woke s— has got to go. Either you’re in for warfighting, and that’s it. That’s the only litmus test we care about.”

However, since taking office, Hegseth’s approach to Brown has appeared more measured. On his first day at the Pentagon in January 2025, Hegseth was seen standing alongside Brown, patting him on the shoulder, and expressing his desire to work with him.

Still, sources close to the Pentagon report that Brown’s name is on the list of high-ranking officers who could be removed from their posts. Brown has served as Chairman since October 2023 and was expected to hold the position until 2027, but under Hegseth’s direction, the Pentagon is reportedly revisiting senior leadership, prioritizing warfighting readiness over DEI initiatives.

Brown’s potential removal is particularly significant given his history-making role. A decorated Air Force general, Brown became the first African American to serve as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. He also garnered widespread attention and support for his public remarks on racial justice, particularly in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, and his commitment to improving the military’s inclusivity and diversity.

According to his official military biography, Gen. Brown earned his commission in 1984 as a distinguished graduate of the Air Force ROTC program at Texas Tech University.

He has served in a variety of positions at the squadron and wing levels, including an assignment to the U.S. Air Force Weapons School as an F-16 Fighting Falcon Instructor. Notable staff tours include Aide-de-Camp to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Director of the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff Executive Action Group. His joint assignments include three assignments to U.S. Central Command as Air Operations Officer, Current Operations Division; Deputy Director, Operations Directorate; and Deputy Commander.

Gen. Brown has commanded a ﬁghter squadron, the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, two ﬁghter wings, and twice served as a Combined/Joint Air Component Commander with command tours at U.S. Air Forces Central Command and Paciﬁc Air Forces.

He is a command pilot with more than 3,100 ﬂight hours primarily in the F-16, including 130 combat hours, and has flown 20 additional ﬁxed and rotary-wing aircraft. Throughout his career, he deployed or directly supported Operation Southern Watch, Operation Northern Watch, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Odyssey Dawn, Operation Unified Protector, and Operation Inherent Resolve.

Despite his historic appointment, Brown’s future now hangs in the balance as Hegseth, who has previously criticized the general’s DEI stance, carries out a sweeping overhaul of the Department of Defense.

In addition to Brown, Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the Navy’s top officer, is also reportedly on the list for potential removal, ABC News reported.