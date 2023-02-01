Small businesses will be able to network and learn about the transit industry

NASHVILLE – The Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO) presents “A Tale of Two Cities: Nashville and Atlanta” Transit Symposium on Thursday, February 2, starting at 8 a.m. at the Nashville Airport Consolidated Service Facility on 815 Hangar Lane. Small businesses will have the opportunity to network and listen to some of the industry’s top experts including Dan Pallme, Assistant Chief of Freight & Logistics for Tennessee Department of Transportation; Trey Walker, Chief Development Officer for WeGo Public Transit; Meghan Mathson, Nashville Connector TDM Coordinator for Nashville Department of Transportation; and Chad Gerhke, Airport Director for the City of Murfreesboro. The event is free and open to the public.

Kia Lewis, project manager of engineering and construction at WeGo Public Transit is the president of COMTO Nashville.

“What lead me to want to join and ultimately accepting the nomination to become President of the COMTO Nashville was that it is the leading national advocate for equity, diversity and inclusion in the transportation industry,” stated Lewis.

Lewis enjoys being able to collaborate with transportation agency leaders to provide opportunities for the current and next generation of transportation leaders.

Registration required to attend. Click here to register onEventbrite.

# # #

ABOUT COMTO

Founded in 1971, the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO) was created to provide a forum for minority professionals in the transportation industry. COMTO Nashville, was founded in 2018.