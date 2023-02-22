NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Business students at Motlow State Community College now have a more convenient and economical path to a healthcare administration bachelor’s degree at Trevecca Nazarene University, thanks to a new initiative stemming from a partnership between the two schools.

Beginning in fall 2023, upon earning an Associate of Applied Science business degree with a medical office concentration, Motlow State students can continue studying at MSCC while transitioning into Trevecca’s degree program for a Bachelor of Science in healthcare administration. Students can take their bachelor’s degree courses on site at Motlow until they’re ready for their final 30 credit hours related to the major, which would be taken online through Trevecca.

The new pathway expands a partnership that includes an existing degree completion program. That option allows students to earn a bachelor’s degree in management and leadership from Trevecca while taking all their classes either on Motlow’s campus in Tullahoma or online.

Like current students, Motlow graduates who’ve previously completed the associate degree with a medical office concentration can take advantage of the new pathway to a bachelor’s in healthcare administration.

