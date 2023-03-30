NASHVILLE, TN — Trevecca Nazarene University officials have named McKenna Smith, Giavanna Faraci and Caleb Reutter as the 2023 recipients of the McClurkan Scholarship. Named for founder J.O. McClurkan, the full-tuition scholarship is the largest awarded by the University.

McKenna Smith

Smith, Faraci and Reutter were chosen from an exclusive group. To be invited to apply for the McClurkan Scholarship, students must have displayed a commitment to academic excellence and Christian service and earn a minimum score of 29 on the ACT or 1330+ on the SAT combined with a minimum GPA of 3.5. Top applicants are then invited to campus to experience Trevecca’s campus life and participate in interviews, which took place in early March.

Originally from Wildwood, MO., Smith is a servant-hearted student who plans to pursue a career in the medical field. A leader among her peers, she serves as vice president of Best Buddies, is a math tutor with Mu Alpha Theta and was named to the National Honor Society. She plans to major in exercise science with a pre-physician assistant focus, and hopes to attend Trevecca’s physician assistant program after earning her undergraduate degree.

Giavanna Faraci

Faraci, who is from Rancho Mirage, CA, feels a calling to pursue a career in education. She has been a Link Crew leader for her high school’s freshman orientation, and is currently a worship leader and intern at her church and a podcast host. As an educator, Faraci hopes to bring authenticity and confidence to the classroom.

Caleb Reutter

Reutter is from Franklin, TN. He is involved in a number of leadership roles, activities, clubs and sports, most notably as a student council events coordinator, a yearbook co-editor and a shift manager at Chick-Fil-A. He is also very involved in his church, where he leads small groups and performs with the worship team. He has a passion for cultural transformation that uses various media to enhance corporate worship.

“Trevecca is blessed to welcome these bright, young servant leaders,” said Melinda Miller, executive director of undergraduate admissions. “We look forward to walking alongside them as they respond to God’s call on their lives.”

The next round of McClurkan scholarship interviews and selections will take place in spring 2024.