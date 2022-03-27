NASHVILLE, Tennessee (TN Tribune) – Trevecca Nazarene University officials have named Sherlyn Blanco Martinez and Elizabeth Shirk as the 2022 recipients of the McClurkan Scholarship.

Sherlyn Blanco Martinez Elizabeth Shirk



Named for University founder J.O. McClurkan, the full-tuition scholarship is the largest awarded by the University.

Martinez and Shirk were chosen from an exclusive group.

To apply for the McClurkan Scholarship, students must have displayed a commitment to academic excellence and Christian service, a minimum score of 29 on the ACT or 1330+ on the SAT, combined with a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Top applicants are then invited to campus to experience Trevecca’s campus life and participate in interviews, which took place in early March.

Martinez, from Franklin, Tenn., moved to the United States when she was eight years old. She learned to adapt to a new culture very quickly and has become a leader among her peers.

She serves as the president of Latino Achievers, vice president of Habitat for Humanity and a member of the National Honor Society.

She is described by her teachers as intelligent, determined and motivated. At Trevecca she will be pursuing a business degree with a concentration in community development, in hopes of being an innovative leader for future generations. She also hopes to open a restaurant after graduating college.

Shirk, from Edwardsburg, Mich., is ranked first in her class and has been involved in a number of leadership positions throughout her high school career, including serving as editor-in-chief of her high school yearbook and organizing peer-led retreat weekends with Love of God Michiana.

Her teachers noted her impeccable work ethic and strong sense of character. She plans to major in psychology at Trevecca and hopes to continue to pursue her passion for helping others by becoming a counselor.

Trevecca officials are excited to welcome Martinez and Shirk to the Trevecca community.

“Trevecca is blessed to welcome these bright, young servant leaders,” said Melinda Miller, executive director of undergraduate admissions. “We look forward to walking alongside them as they respond to God’s call on their lives.

”The next round of McClurkan scholarship interviews and selections will take place in spring 2023.