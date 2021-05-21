TREVECCA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY BOARD EXTENDS CONTRACT OF PRESIDENT DAN BOONE

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The Trevecca Nazarene University Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to extend the contract of Dr. Dan Boone, lengthening his term as president by four years.

Boone was named Trevecca’s president in 2005. During his tenure, Boone has overseen tremendous growth in the school’s enrollment, degree programs and facilities. Annual enrollment has nearly doubled over the past 16 years to about 4,000 students, with graduate program enrollment growing from 850 to nearly 1,900 students over that span. Progress in academic programs has included the addition of the school’s first Ph.D. program; the formation and development of the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies; the introduction of a Doctor of Business Administration degree; and the recent establishment of a School of STEM. Upcoming or in-progress capital projects include a 33,000-square-foot health sciences expansion of the school’s STEM building, a full renovation of the Jernigan Student Center, the addition of a new residence hall, and a golf facility. Trevecca recently concluded a five-year comprehensive giving campaign that brought more than $84.3 million in total contributions and estate commitments, including significant growth in scholarship endowments.

“Dr. Boone has helped raise the bar at Trevecca during his 16 years here, and he truly embodies the qualities of servant leadership you’d look for at a Christian institution that’s developing servant leaders every day,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Dwight Gunter. “We are thankful for his passion, vision, integrity and commitment.”

A Trevecca graduate, Boone earned his bachelor’s degree in religion from TNU in 1974. He has also earned a master’s in divinity from the Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, and a doctorate in ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago.

Prior to joining Trevecca, Boone had pastored Nazarene churches for more than 36 years. His service in ministry began in his early teens and included 14 years as senior pastor at College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais, Ill., just before his tenure began at Trevecca. He also previously pastored Trevecca Community Church located on Trevecca’s campus.

Boone serves on the board of directors of the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities. He served on the Church of the Nazarene Court of Appeals from 2005-2017, is an alumnus of Leadership Nashville, and is a past chairman of both the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference President’s Council. He currently serves as chairman for ReThink Forward, the board of Tennessee’s first state-approved charter school. Boone has also authored more than 20 faith-based books and curriculum for two modular study courses.

